Port Blair earthquake LIVE UPDATE: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman and Nicobar island on Saturday morning around 07:06:19 IST. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 11 km and at a latitude of 9.97 and longitude of 93.54.

National Center for Seismology posted on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island, India.”

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)