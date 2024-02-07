English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Andaman and Nicobar

Port Blair earthquake LIVE UPDATE: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman and Nicobar island on Saturday morning

Srinwanti Das
Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Andaman and Nicobar
Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Andaman and Nicobar | Image:Republic TV
Port Blair earthquake LIVE UPDATE: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman and Nicobar island on Saturday morning around 07:06:19 IST. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 11 km and at a latitude of 9.97 and longitude of 93.54.

National Center for Seismology posted on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island, India.”

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

Published January 20th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

