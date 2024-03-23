Advertisement

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer on Saturday suddenly fell ill, prompting security personnel to swiftly transfer him to a hospital in Vijayawada. It is being said that the governor is being currently treated by a team of doctors. The reasons for his illness remain unknown, but his health appears to be stable at present.

The Andhra Pradesh Governor PRO stated that Governor Abdul Nazeer has been kept under observation of the doctors.

As per the official, at present, doctors at the hospital are attending to the governor and his health is being reported to be stable. The exact cause of Abdul Nazeer's illness, who previously served as a judge of the Supreme Court before taking on the role of the Governor, remains undisclosed currently.

Further details are awaited.