Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:11 IST
BREAKING: Andhra Pradesh HC Grants Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu Anticipatory Bail in 3 Cases
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu granted anticipatory bail by Andhra Pradesh High Court in three cases.
Ronit Singh
- India
- 1 min read
Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu | Image:PTI
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu anticipatory bail in three cases.
This is breaking story. More details to follow.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:06 IST
