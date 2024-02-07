Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Arrest of Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband by CBI Illegal, rules Bombay HC

Bombay HC pronounced that arrest of former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar by the CBI in the Videocon loan case was illegal.

Digital Desk
Former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar
Former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Tuesday pronounced that arrest of former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Videocon loan case was illegal. The court upheld the interim bail order issued to the duo back in January 9, 2023. Referring to Article 20 (3) of the Constitution, the court observed that merely not confessing to the crime doesn't amount to non-cooperation as stated by the central probing agency in their arrest memo.

After the CBI moved the Supreme Court against the Kochhars' interim bail, the top court directed the probing agency to approach the HC. The Kocchars were booked under Section 120B and 420 of the IPC and under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In 2022, the CBI had arrested the duo in connection with a bank fraud case that allegedly resulted from irregularities in loans sanctioned to the Videocon Group back in 2012. In the 2019 FIR filed by the CBI, the probe agency had also named Venugopal Dhoot from the Group along with the Kochhars and companies like Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited as accused.

In the FIR, the CBI claimed that Chanda Kochhar had overseen the Rs 3,250 crore loan sanction. Subsequently, Dhoot had invested crores in Nupower. Soon after ED had launched a probe into the incident, Chanda Kocchar stepped down from the top position in 2018. The case gained even more momentum when an employee of the bank had claimed that the former MD benefitted hugely from the Videocon deal. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

