New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi High Court today refused to grant relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquorgate, the Enforcement Directorate officials reached his residence to conduct raids. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it had a search warrant. Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order which denied him interim relief in the excise policy case. Sources said Kejriwal's legal team is making efforts for urgent listing in the matter. Meanwhile, there is a heavy police deployment at the Chief Minister's residence at the time of filing this report. Republic TV team is present on the ground to bring the latest and fastest updates on the big story.

ED teams are inside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence with evidence collected in the course of the Liquorgate probe. CM confronted with the statements recorded in the case

ED has the option of serving a summon after the searches are over. If responses are unsatisfactory, then an arrest memo will be served, ground of arrest will be read out.

Statement of CM being recorded under section 17 (1) (F) of PMLA ACT

AAP supporters gathering in large number outside Kejriwal's residence.

Media has also been removed from in front of Kejriwal's house

Media को भी केजरीवाल जी के घर के सामने से हटाया गया है । क्यों ?

— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) March 21, 2024

Section 144 imposed outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence.

Arvind Kejriwal can be arrested but they can't arrest his ideas. Why do they need such huge police deployment? Love and blessings of the people of Delhi is with the CM: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi .

Enforcement Directorate seeks additional security for probe agency headquarters.

The ED team consists of 12 officials and they are inside the residence with a search warrant and the phones of Mr Kejriwal and his family have been confiscated.

Sources told Republic TV that the ED team wants to take Kejriwal to its office for questioning but the CM showing defiance.

Another ED team reaches Kejriwal's residence

Rapid Action Force (RAF) present outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal .

If you arrest a popular leader like Arvind Kejriwal, people from across Delhi will reach his residence in his support: AAP leader Atishi

Security tightened outside Delhi CM's residence

Sloganeering can be heard outside Kejriwal's residence.

The ED team is questioning Kejriwal under PMLA section 50.

Kejriwal's legal team is in contact with the Registrar General of the Supreme Court, sources told Republic TV. They are demanding late-night hearings.

"This time everyone knows that just a few hours ago, the matter was in the Delhi High Court. The High Court has given time to ED till 22 April, told to file a reply on why the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is crucial? In a way, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now inside Arvind Kejriwal's residence; there is a heavy deployment of police outside his house. Now, communication is not possible with him (Arvind Kejriwal), nor with his secretary, which seems that the agency has taken his phones...They (ED) might arrest him (Arvind Kejriwal)....BJP's atrocities are now exposed in front of this country...", Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Speaking to Republic, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal could be arrested later tonight."

Saurabh Bharadwaj reaches Delhi CM's residence.

All senior AAP leaders were summoned to the AAP office.

AAP mulls moving the Supreme Court, sources told Republic TV.

DCP North District is present at Kejriwal's home.

Sources told Republic TV that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team has visited Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in connection with the liquorgate. There were speculations that Kejriwal might undergo interrogation as part of the ongoing proceedings. For the unversed, the Chief Minister had been skipping multiple summons from the agency since last year.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are already in jail in connection with liquorgate.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal and said at this stage we are not inclined to grant an interim relief. However, the court sought a response from ED on this fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22, 2024. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Kejriwal, while ED was represented by ASG SV Raju and special counsel Zoheb Hossain.

For the unversed, the Delhi Chief Minister had filed an application seeking interim relief in his plea challenging ED summons. The probe agency, so far, has issued nine summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, asking him to appear before it. However, he has repeatedly refused to appear before the agency, calling the summonses illegal.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.