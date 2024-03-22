Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, hours after ED carried out searches at his residence in connection with liquorgate. With this, Kejriwal becomes the first sitting CM in Independent India to be arrested. Republic TV has learnt that ED has seized 5 phones from Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The Delhi CM was taken to the ED headquarters. Minutes after the arrest, AAP senior leader Atishi said that Kejriwal would continue to remain Delhi CM and run the government from jail, if needed, giving a clear sign that AAP was going to take this standoff further. Meanwhile, the legal team of Kejriwal has knocked on the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing.

The Delhi High Court had on Thursday refused to grant relief to Kejriwal in the liquorgate, after which the Enforcement Directorate officials conducted raids. Republic TV team is present on the ground to bring the latest and fastest updates on the big story.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: What We Know So Far

The medical team of the RML hospital will be conducting medical at the ED office. He will be kept in the lock-up on the ground floor of the ED office

Arvind Kejriwal to spend the night at ED headquarters.

Arvind Kejriwal reaches ED headquarters, to undergo a medical examination.

Kejriwal will be reaching ED headquarters shortly, he will be produced before PMLA court on Friday.

BRS leader KTR Rao tweets, “Strongly condemn the unlawful arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The ED and the CBI have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of BJP. Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds & political vendetta is their sole purpose.”

On the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The Chief Minister's house was searched. They just found Rs 70,000 in cash...They have taken the Chief Minister's mobile and have arrested him. They haven't got any proof, evidence...or money trail..."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves from his residence, en route ED office.

Kejriwal refuses to sign the arrest memo.

BJP Demands Kejriwal's Resignation: The BJP demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's immediate resignation after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. "Today every citizen of Delhi is satisfied that the chief minister, implicated in allegations of corruption, has finally been arrested," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told reporters. "The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is the defeat of corruption. Kejriwal should resign immediately," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after Kejriwal's arrest: "A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy.While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. INDIA will give a befitting reply to this", said Rahul.

AAP Seeks Urgent Hearing: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers are going to the Supreme Court Registrar's house. Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers will demand an immediate hearing from the registrar, said AAP.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers are going to the Supreme Court Registrar's house. Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers will demand an immediate hearing from the registrar, said AAP.

Atishi Says Kejriwal Will Remain Delhi CM: Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi. The Delhi govt will run from Tihar jail. This is a conspiracy by the BJP. Why do they file all cases under PMLA? Where is the evidence or proceeds of crime?: AAP leader Atishi to Republic.

On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar says, "In the Liquor Policy Case, a few days ago, BRS leader K Kavitha was also arrested. This was an indication that a big arrest will be made in this case in the coming days. This was natural that the last string of this case had to reach Arvind Kejriwal. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also arrested in this case. His arrest was just a matter of time..."

AAP MLA Rakhi Birla detained by Delhi Police while protesting outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK Spokesperson said, "This arrest proves that there is a three-point agenda for the BJP. First, whoever opposes the BJP, should contest from behind bars. Second, whoever is opposing BJP, will run out of funds and will be unable to use party funds. Third, whoever is out on bail, BJP will not have any hesitation to have an alliance with them..."

Congress leader Udit Raj says, "At present, heavy police security have surrounded the house of the Chief Minister of Delhi and converted it into a camp as if he is a dacoit... This is the situation today with a Chief Minister elected by the people. Such behaviour in India is the murder of democracy..."

Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, being taken to ED headquarters.

ED teams are inside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence with evidence collected in the course of the Liquorgate probe. CM confronted with the statements recorded in the case

ED has the option of serving a summon after the searches are over. If responses are unsatisfactory, then an arrest memo will be served, ground of arrest will be read out.

Statement of CM being recorded under section 17 (1) (F) of PMLA ACT

AAP supporters gathering in large number outside Kejriwal's residence.

Media has also been removed from in front of Kejriwal's house

Media को भी केजरीवाल जी के घर के सामने से हटाया गया है । क्यों ?

गिरफ़्तार करना है तो सामने करो — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk)

Section 144 imposed outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence.

Arvind Kejriwal can be arrested but they can't arrest his ideas. Why do they need such huge police deployment? Love and blessings of the people of Delhi is with the CM: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi .

Enforcement Directorate seeks additional security for probe agency headquarters.

The ED team consists of 12 officials and they are inside the residence with a search warrant and the phones of Mr Kejriwal and his family have been confiscated.

Sources told Republic TV that the ED team wants to take Kejriwal to its office for questioning but the CM showing defiance.

Another ED team reaches Kejriwal's residence

Rapid Action Force (RAF) present outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal .

If you arrest a popular leader like Arvind Kejriwal, people from across Delhi will reach his residence in his support: AAP leader Atishi

Security tightened outside Delhi CM's residence

Sloganeering can be heard outside Kejriwal's residence.

The ED team is questioning Kejriwal under PMLA section 50.

Kejriwal's legal team is in contact with the Registrar General of the Supreme Court, sources told Republic TV. They are demanding late-night hearings.

"This time everyone knows that just a few hours ago, the matter was in the Delhi High Court. The High Court has given time to ED till 22 April, told to file a reply on why the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is crucial? In a way, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now inside Arvind Kejriwal's residence; there is a heavy deployment of police outside his house. Now, communication is not possible with him (Arvind Kejriwal), nor with his secretary, which seems that the agency has taken his phones...They (ED) might arrest him (Arvind Kejriwal)....BJP's atrocities are now exposed in front of this country...", Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Speaking to Republic, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal could be arrested later tonight."

Saurabh Bharadwaj reaches Delhi CM's residence.

All senior AAP leaders were summoned to the AAP office.

AAP mulls moving the Supreme Court, sources told Republic TV.

DCP North District is present at Kejriwal's home.

Sources told Republic TV that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team has visited Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in connection with the liquorgate. There were speculations that Kejriwal might undergo interrogation as part of the ongoing proceedings. For the unversed, the Chief Minister had been skipping multiple summons from the agency since last year.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are already in jail in connection with liquorgate.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal and said at this stage we are not inclined to grant an interim relief. However, the court sought a response from ED on this fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22, 2024. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Kejriwal, while ED was represented by ASG SV Raju and special counsel Zoheb Hossain.

For the unversed, the Delhi Chief Minister had filed an application seeking interim relief in his plea challenging ED summons. The probe agency, so far, has issued nine summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, asking him to appear before it. However, he has repeatedly refused to appear before the agency, calling the summonses illegal.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.