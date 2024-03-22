×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Being Taken Out of Court After Feeling Uneasy

Kejriwal is being taken out of the Rouse Avenue court as he was feeling uneasy due to the commotion.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being taken out of the Rouse Avenue court as he was feeling uneasy due to the commotion.
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

