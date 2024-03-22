Arvind Kejriwal Sent to ED Custody Till March 28 In Liquor Policy Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, who was once idolised as an anti-corruption crusader, was on Friday, remanded to 6-day ED custody till March 28 in connection with alleged liquorgate. The AAP Chief was produced before the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Vikram Chaudhari, and Ramesh Gupta along with Advocates Rajat Bharadwaj, Mudit Jain and Mohd Irshad appeared for the Delhi CM Kejriwal, while ASG SV Raju and Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain appeared for the probe agency, which had sought 10 days of remand. For the unversed, the ED had arrested Kejriwal on Thursday in connection with the alleged liquorgate.

"ED was asking for a 10-day remand. They said that to trace the money trail, a custodial investigation is necessary. Considering all aspects, the judge gave a 6-day custodial remand. He will be presented here again on 28 March. ED argued that the money used for the Goa elections was ill-gotten. They said they have statements of some witnesses which prove this fact...", said Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Madan Lal.

Meanwhile, addressing a presser, AAP leader Atishi attacked the BJP, saying, "BJP wants to contest elections from behind the ED... Is ED a part of the BJP that the party is issuing their press release? To date, no proceeds of crime have been found by the ED against the AAP leaders... Today is a dark day in the history of the Democracy of the country. People of the country are seeing this murder of democracy which has been done today"

Kejriwal vs ED: What Transpired in Rouse Avenue Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently made significant revelations regarding the Delhi liquor policy scam, marking the first instance in which they've directly implicated Arvind Kejriwal as the mastermind behind the scheme.

The ED told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He (Kejriwal) demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from the 'South group' for contesting elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared for the federal anti-money laundering agency, told the court.

The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in the Goa assembly elections came from four hawala routes.

He said the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).

The ED alleged the party's communication in charge Vijay Nair functioned as his (Kejriwal) link to the south cartel, which gave the Delhi's ruling party kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for favours by way of wholesale and retail liquor licences. These funds, it claimed, were used for the assembly elections in Goa and significant amounts of money were given to AAP candidates in cash.

The AAP chief was produced before the court around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises. "We have given an application for 10 days' remand," ASG Raju told the court.

He alleged the AAP is not an individual but a company, and every person responsible for the conduct of the company will be held responsible.

The agency alleged Kejriwal was culpable in the case not only as an individual but was vicariously responsible for the actions of his associates.

For the unversed, Kejriwal was produced before the special ED court after he withdrew from the Supreme Court the plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The apex court had said the petition would be heard during the day.