Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 06:40 IST

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive for COVID, Swine Flu

Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for swine flu, according to local reports.

Isha Bhandari
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for covid and swine flu, according to local reports. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Rajasthan: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu, according to local reports. Informing about the same, Gehlot took to social media platform X, and wrote, “Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, which confirmed COVID and swine flu. Because of this I will not be able to meet for the next seven days. In this changing season, all of you should also take care of your health.”

Ashok Gehlot's attack on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

This comes following Ashok Gehlot training his guns at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that he is not just a BJP leader, he is a CM too and that it is his responsibility to ensure the safety of every citizen.

Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government of posing hurdles to its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that entered the state on Thursday.

Advertisement

"Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is being welcomed across the country. He is trying to ensure justice for everyone, whether social or economic. Inflation and unemployment are on the rise in the country. There is an increased gap between the rich and the poor. It is huge issue. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi gathers the courage and decides to conduct a 6,000-kilometer-long yatra. The BJP is alarmed by this," Ashok Gehlot said while speaking to ANI.

"Himanta Biswa Sarmaji is not just a BJP leader; he is a chief minister too. It is his responsibility to ensure the safety of every citizen and every person visiting the state, no matter which party they belong to," he added.

Advertisement

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, while addressing a press conference here, claimed that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is making all efforts to 'ensure that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success'.

"We are in Assam till 25th January. The state government is making all efforts to ensure that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success here. The Assam government is posing hurdles to the yatra, but we have faith that all sections of Assam, including youth and women, will listen to what Rahul Gandhi has to say," he said.

Advertisement

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam on Thursday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Himanta's government and claimed that perhaps the "most corrupt government" in India is functioning in the state.

Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered Assam from Nagaland, Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for "spreading hatred and looting public money".

Advertisement

"Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. We will raise the issues of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

However, earlier on Tuesday, the Assam CM refuted the claim made by several Congress leaders of fixing the date for the form-distribution schedule of the newly announced scheme for rural women in such a manner that it clashes with the Yatra itinerary in those districts and adjoining areas.

Advertisement

He said that he has cancelled all his pre-planned events in the state's upper districts on January 18-19 to avoid a clash with the programmes of Congress during its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in those areas.

Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati on Tuesday, the Assam CM said that the state government had announced the dates for the distribution of the forms for the welfare schemes even before it was aware of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in the state for his yatra.

Advertisement

"It is Rahul Gandhi's (yatra schedule) that is coinciding with our welfare dates (dates on which forms are to be distributed for a new scheme), not us who planned for this. These dates were declared even before we knew he was coming," Sarma said.

With inputs from agency

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News36 minutes ago

  5. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement