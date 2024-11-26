Published 16:34 IST, November 26th 2024
BREAKING: Assam Cabinet Renames Hojai HQ to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar
The Assam cabinet has renamed Hojai district's headquarters to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, restoring its earlier historical name.
Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided to rename the Hojai district headquarters as Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The town's earlier name was Shankardeva Nagar.
"The state cabinet has decided to rename the district headquarters of Hojai district from 'Shankardeva Nagar' to 'Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar'," Sarma posted on 'X'.
Hojai was carved out of Nagaon as a separate district on August 15, 2015.
The state cabinet in its last meeting on November 19 had decided to change the name of Karimganj district in Barak valley to Sribhumi.
