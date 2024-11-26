BREAKING: Assam Cabinet Renames Hojai HQ to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided to rename the Hojai district headquarters as Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The town's earlier name was Shankardeva Nagar.

"The state cabinet has decided to rename the district headquarters of Hojai district from 'Shankardeva Nagar' to 'Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar'," Sarma posted on 'X'.

Hojai was carved out of Nagaon as a separate district on August 15, 2015.