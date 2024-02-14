Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:43 IST
Breaking: Assam: Earthquake of 3.7 Magnitude Strikes Kamrup
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Kamrup at around 7:23 pm on Wednesday
Isha Bhandari
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Kamrup at around 7:23 pm on Wednesday | Image:NCS
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Kamrup at around 7:23 pm on Wednesday, National Center for Seismology confirmed.
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:43 IST
