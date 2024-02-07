English
BREAKING: Assam Rifles Jawan Opens Fire on Colleagues in Manipur, 6 Injured

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: Assam Rifles Jawan Opens Fire on Colleagues in Manipur, 6 Injured
Image:PTI/Representative
Imphal: In a shocking incident, the Manipur Police on Wednesday stated that an Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues at a battalion camp near the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur on Jnauary 23.

In the incident, six jawans suffered injuries, all of whom are not from Manipur. According to Manipur Police, the jawan who opened fire at his coleagues, later shot himself.  

All injured have been evacuated to Military Hospital for further treatment and reported to be stable, the Manipur Police informed. 

'Incident Not Related to Ongoing Ethnic Strife'

Clarifying incident related details, the Manipur Police stated, “In light of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation. This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with ongoing conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur. Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts.” 

“All Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur. All personnel have been staying and operating together despite polarization of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur,” it added. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

