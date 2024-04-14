Advertisement

Sikar Road Accident: At least 6 people were charred to death in tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district after a speeding car rammed into a truck from behind on the Churu-Salasar Highway. According to the Rajasthan police the incident took place on Sunday (April 14). The police sources said that the incident occurred at around 2.30 pm in Sikar district's Fatehpur area when the speeding car collided with a truck on the highway leading to the major loss of lives.

The accident was so massive that a fire broke out in the car leading to the massive incident.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)