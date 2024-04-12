Kasganj: In a tragic incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, at least 9 people drowned in Nadrayi Canal, while taking bath. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, when the victims, who were said to be friends, went to enjoy a picnic near the canal. A local boy also drowned while trying to save one of the victims during the incident. On information, the local police along with the district administration and a team of deep-divers arrived at the site and a search and rescue operation was initiated. According to police sources, the deep-divers have managed to search 4 dead bodies and have shifted them to the mortuary of a nearby hospital. Further search operation is being carried out.