Breaking: Avalanche Warning For Jammu and Kashmir in the Next 24 Hours, Helpline Number Here
An avalanche warning with Medium Danger Level and High Danger Level has been announced for a few districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Avalanche Warning for March 4: An avalanche with MEDIUM Danger Level is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Kishtwar, Kupwara, Bandipore and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours. Further, a HIGH Danger Level avalanche is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.
Helpline for Avalanche:
Dial - 112 for help in the event of an avalanche or snowstorm.
Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:15 IST
