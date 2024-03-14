Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:47 IST
TOP STORY/ BREAKING: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sustains Major Injury on Forehead, TMC Says
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on social media platform 'X' stated on Thursday. In the pictures of the chief minister posted by the TMC on 'X', Mamata can be seen lying on the hospital bed with a deep cut on her forehead and blood streaming down her face.
“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the post read.
CM Mamata was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. However, the details of how she received the injury are still awaited.
(This is a breaking news story)
