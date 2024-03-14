×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

TOP STORY/ BREAKING: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sustains Major Injury on Forehead, TMC Says

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated. | Image:'X'/@AITCofficial
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on social media platform 'X' stated on Thursday. In the pictures of the chief minister posted by the TMC on 'X', Mamata can be seen lying on the hospital bed with a deep cut on her forehead and blood streaming down her face.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the post read.

CM Mamata was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. However, the details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking news story)

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Mamata Banerjee

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

3 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

8 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

10 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

12 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

14 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

15 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

23 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

26 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

29 minutes ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

32 minutes ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

33 minutes ago
Real Life Story Of Najeeb

Real Life Story Of Najeeb

34 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

39 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

an hour ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

an hour ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

an hour ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo