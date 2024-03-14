West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated. | Image: 'X'/@AITCofficial

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on social media platform 'X' stated on Thursday. In the pictures of the chief minister posted by the TMC on 'X', Mamata can be seen lying on the hospital bed with a deep cut on her forehead and blood streaming down her face.

Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the post read.

CM Mamata was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. However, the details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

(This is a breaking news story)