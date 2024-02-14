Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:27 IST
BREAKING: Bengaluru Authorities Seal Rockline Mall Due to Non-Payment of Pending Tax Amount
In a crackdown on Rockline Mall, the Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday sealed the popular spot in the city due to non-payment of pending tax amounts.
Rockline Mall sealed | Image:ANI
Bengaluru: In a crackdown on Rockline Mall, the Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday sealed the popular spot in the city due to non-payment of pending tax amounts, said officials. As per reports, the Corporation Revenue Officers sealed the mall today morning. It's one of the popular malls in Bengaluru owned by leading Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh.
This is a breaking story. More details to follow.
