Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

BREAKING: Bengaluru Authorities Seal Rockline Mall Due to Non-Payment of Pending Tax Amount

In a crackdown on Rockline Mall, the Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday sealed the popular spot in the city due to non-payment of pending tax amounts.

Ronit Singh
Rockline Mall sealed
Rockline Mall sealed | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: In a crackdown on Rockline Mall, the Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday sealed the popular spot in the city due to non-payment of pending tax amounts, said officials.  As per reports, the Corporation Revenue Officers sealed the mall today morning. It's one of the popular malls in Bengaluru owned by leading Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh. 

This is a breaking story. More details to follow. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

