Advertisement

Bengaluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru reportedly received a bomb threat on Sunday morning. The school received the bomb threat via email. The email claimed that a bomb was planted inside the school. The mail, sent from the address sahukarisrinuvasarao65@gmail.com , claimed that the blast would take place at 10.20 am. Police and bomb squad was rushed to the spot. More details are awaited in the matter.

Earlier in December, as many as 15 schools in the IT capital had received bomb threats, following which schools were evacuated and proobe was initiated. The schools in question include Naples, Vidyashilp Academy in Basaveshwara Nagar, among others. However, no suspicious items were found and the threat mails were found to be hoax mails.

Advertisement