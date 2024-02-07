English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Bengaluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya Gets Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway

The school received the bomb threat via email. The email claimed that a bomb was planted inside the school.

Srinwanti Das
Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru reportedly received a bomb threat on Sunday morning
Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru reportedly received a bomb threat on Sunday morning | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru reportedly received a bomb threat on Sunday morning. The school received the bomb threat via email. The email claimed that a bomb was planted inside the school. The mail, sent from the address sahukarisrinuvasarao65@gmail.comclaimed that the blast would take place at 10.20 am. Police and bomb squad was rushed to the spot. More details are awaited in the matter.

Earlier in December, as many as 15 schools in the IT capital had received bomb threats, following which schools were evacuated and proobe was initiated. The schools in question include Naples, Vidyashilp Academy in Basaveshwara Nagar, among others. However, no suspicious items were found and the threat mails were found to be hoax mails.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement