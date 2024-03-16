×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

BREAKING: Big Reshuffle In Punjab Ahead Of Elections, 2 IAS, 13 PCS Officers Transferred

According to the order, IAS officer Arshdeep Singh Thind has been appointed as secretary, revenue and rehabilitation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhagwant Mann
The Punjab government has transferred two IAS and 13 PCS officers with immediate effect. | Image:PTI
Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, two (Indian Administrative Service) IAS and 13 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers have been transferred by the Punjab government with immediate effect.

The order in this regard was issued on Friday. According to the order, IAS officer Arshdeep Singh Thind has been appointed as secretary, revenue and rehabilitation whereas Harbir Singh will take charge as special secretary, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

Among Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, Latif Ahmed has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (general), Bathinda, while Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu has been given the charge of ADC (rural development), Muktsar.

PCS officer Jagjit Singh has been posted as ADC (general), Faridkot, while Rakesh Kumar Popli has been given the charge of ADC (general), Fazilka. Amit Sareen, Rajpal Singh, Charandeep Singh and Harkirat Kaur are among the PCS officers, who were transferred.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

