Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:20 IST
Liquor Policy Case: Big setback for Kejriwal as Delhi Court Refuses to Stay Summons
Court asks Arvind Kejriwal to approach magistrate for exemption from personal appearance in case over skipping ED summons.
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to stay summons on complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked the Delhi Chief Minister to appear before it on March 16. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved the Sessions Court challenging summons issued to him by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on ED complaints for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.
ED’s complaint against Arvind Kejriwal
ED recently moved the court with a second complaint for allegedly not complying with the summons in the alleged Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.
The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED the said.
The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
The court of ACMM Malhotra has listed the matter (regarding summonses no. 1 to 3) for hearing on March 16, along with the other complaint.
Kejriwal has till date skipped eight summonses issued by the agency.
With inputs from PTI
Published March 15th, 2024 at 17:57 IST
