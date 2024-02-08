An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur area | Image: Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR,

Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Earthquake LIVE UPDATE: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur area at 14:18 pm on Sunday, National Center for Seismology said. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km. The tremors were felt at a latitude of 22.53 and Longitude of 82.15. The location of the earthquake was 50 km north of Bilaspur.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 14-01-2024, 14:18:00 IST, Lat: 22.53 & Long: 82.15, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 50km N of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India,” National Center for Seismology posted on X.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)