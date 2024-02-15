English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Breaking: BJD MLA Prafulla Samal Under Radar, ED Conducts Multi-Location Raids In Odisha

Prafulla Samal is the MLA from Bhandaripokhari constituency and has served as the principal of Barapada Engineering College.

Digital Desk
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Enforcement Directorate is conducting multi-location raids in different cities of Odisha in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam. Multiple premises of Biju Janata Dal MLA Prafulla Samal are being searched by the Enforcement Directorate. 

Prafulla Samal is the MLA from Bhandaripokhari constituency and has served as the principal of Barapada Engineering College. The ED is currently docucting searches at 10 locations in Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar. 

Advertisement

ED is investigating the alleged multi-crore irregularities in engineering college. 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit secures a thumping ton in Rajkot

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World14 minutes ago

  5. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo