Breaking: BJD MLA Prafulla Samal Under Radar, ED Conducts Multi-Location Raids In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Enforcement Directorate is conducting multi-location raids in different cities of Odisha in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam. Multiple premises of Biju Janata Dal MLA Prafulla Samal are being searched by the Enforcement Directorate.

Prafulla Samal is the MLA from Bhandaripokhari constituency and has served as the principal of Barapada Engineering College. The ED is currently docucting searches at 10 locations in Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar.

ED is investigating the alleged multi-crore irregularities in engineering college.

(This is a breaking copy)