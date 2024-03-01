Advertisement

Bengaluru: Several people have been injured after a suspicious blast at Rameshwaram cafe on ITPL road in Bengaluru on Friday. The blast was reported at around 1 pm at the Whitefield branch of the cafe. While police officials and the bomb disposal squad have reached the spot, the FSL team is on the way to the incident place. The area has been cordoned off and rescue work is underway.

Sources told Republic TV that a mysterious object was kept inside a bag that exploded. The roof of the cafe has been blown away, partially. Battery found at the blast site.

The injured include three cafe staff and a customer. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates