The incident took place at Gayathri Supermarket at Dodda Gubbi of Kottanuru | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A fire broke out at a supermarket in Bengaluru on Monday morning. The incident took place at Gayathri Supermarket at Dodda Gubbi of Kottanuru.

As per reports, more than crore rupees of items have been damaged in the fire.

Advertisement

As of now, no casualties have been reported.

Due to the ongoing water scarcity in the city, firefighters are reportedly struggling to douse the fire without adequate water supply.

Advertisement

Firefighters reportedly brought water from Manyata Tech park, nearby apartments and swimming pools to bring the fire under control.