Blaze Engulfs Bengaluru Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Fire Due to Water Crisis
A fire broke out at a supermarket in Bengaluru on Monday morning. The incident took place at Gayathri Supermarket at Dodda Gubbi of Kottanuru
Bengaluru: A fire broke out at a supermarket in Bengaluru on Monday morning. The incident took place at Gayathri Supermarket at Dodda Gubbi of Kottanuru.
As per reports, more than crore rupees of items have been damaged in the fire.
As of now, no casualties have been reported.
Due to the ongoing water scarcity in the city, firefighters are reportedly struggling to douse the fire without adequate water supply.
Firefighters reportedly brought water from Manyata Tech park, nearby apartments and swimming pools to bring the fire under control.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:12 IST
