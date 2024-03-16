Advertisement

Boiler Blast Incident in Rewari: A massive blast in a boiler at an auto parts manufacturing unit in Haryana’s Rewari district has reportedly caused severe burn injuries to over 100 people at the site. The incident which occurred on Saturday evening at the manufacturing unit located in Dharuhera industrial area of Rewari, led to a major panic like situation at the spot. After the incident, the injured were shifted to the Trauma Center of Rewari city and other various hospitals in Haryana.

On information, the local police along with the fire department team and the various concerned district administration teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation at the site. It is being said that out of all the injured persons, over 50 victims are from the same manufacturing unit.

It is being said that the condition of around 40 persons are critical and are being treated at the Trauma center by the teams of doctors.

#WATCH | Haryana: Dr Surender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, says "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious… pic.twitter.com/r9BR27IlFR — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Civil Surgeon of a government hospital in Rewari, Dr Surender Yadav stated, "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak."

