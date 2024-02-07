English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Bomb Threat For Delhi-Bound Flight, Turns Out To Be Hoax

The bomb threat call was received as the Darbhanga-Delhi flight was about to land at IGI Airport.

Digital Desk
Man stuck in SpiceJet lavatory
(representational image) | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Panic griped Delhi's IGI airport on Wednesday evening after a call was received claiming a bomb on the Darbhanga-Delhi SpiceJet flight. The threat call was received as the flight was about to land at Delhi Airport. However, after investigation, police found out that the threat call was a hoax. Essential safety protocols were adhered to, keeping the security of the flyers in mind. 

"Today, a Bomb threat call was received in IGI Airport Control Room regarding a flight from Darbhanga to Delhi which was scheduled to land at IGI Airport," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The bomb threat call comes as security agencies have been put on high alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the country. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

