New Delhi: Panic griped Delhi's IGI airport on Wednesday evening after a call was received claiming a bomb on the Darbhanga-Delhi SpiceJet flight. The threat call was received as the flight was about to land at Delhi Airport. However, after investigation, police found out that the threat call was a hoax. Essential safety protocols were adhered to, keeping the security of the flyers in mind.

"Today, a Bomb threat call was received in IGI Airport Control Room regarding a flight from Darbhanga to Delhi which was scheduled to land at IGI Airport," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The bomb threat call comes as security agencies have been put on high alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the country.