Liquorgate: BRS Leader K Kavitha Arrested by CBI, Is Kejriwal Next?

New Delhi: After being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation, BRS leader K Kavitha has been taken into custody in connection with a Delhi excise policy-linked alleged corruption case. Kavitha is lodged in Tihar after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Liquorgate. The CBI was given permission by the special court to question her on the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal after which Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party in kickbacks to swing excise policy in favour of a liquor lobby.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the ‘South Group’, which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

The ED had arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The special court had extended her custody till April 23 after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her judicial remand granted earlier.

Kejriwal Next on CBI Radar?

After the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to seek Kejriwal's custody in connection with the probe. For the unversed, Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is under the agency's remand till April 15. He is also lodged in Tihar along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and K Kavitha.