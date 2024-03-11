Advertisement

New Delhi: The rules for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) are expected to be notified nationwide on Monday, sources told Republic TV. Earlier on March 7, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a big announcement regarding CAA saying that rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be notified before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. “CAA will be rolled out before the Lok Sabha elections. This is the law of the Nation and nobody can stop it”, Shah had stated while talking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Under the CAA, the Modi government wants to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians – from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

Advertisement

Watch: What HM Amit Shah Said On Implementation Of CAA In Country During Republic Summit

Meanwhile, the entire UP Police has been alerted about the CAA, and police personnel who were on leave have been called back, sources familiar with the matter stated.

Under the CAA brought in by the Narendra Modi government, Indian nationality will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

Advertisement

There were massive protests in some parts of the country after the CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and received presidential assent subsequently.

In the last two years, more than 30 district magistrates and home secretaries of nine states have been given powers to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan under the Citizenship Act of 1955.

Advertisement

According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2021-22, from April 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, a total of 1,414 foreigners belonging to these non-Muslim minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were given Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The nine states where Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is given under the Citizenship Act of 1955 to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.