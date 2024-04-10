Advertisement

Kolkata: In a huge setback to the Mamata government, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it stated that there was a need for an independent body to investigate into the matter. Kolkata HC has asked for the initial report within 15 days. The next hearing will happen on May 2 after the HC judges would go through the report submitted by CBI. The reports would be based on several complaints of land-grabbing incidents and sexual harassment cases filed against Sheikh Shahjahan and his goons.

It is to be noted that BJP leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal has been holding several camps with the victims of land-grabbing and sexual assault. She, along with a team of lawyers, have been compiling and registering all the complaints, putting them in front of the HC.

