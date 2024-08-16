Published 11:57 IST, August 16th 2024
'We Will Close Down RG Kar Hospital': Calcutta High Court On Vandalism During Protest
Condemning the mob attack at the hospital in Kolkata during the midnight protest, the Calcutta High Court has said, 'We will close down the RG Kar Hospital.'
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman doctor found dead at RG Kar medical college in Kolkata | Image: RG Kar Medical college
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:42 IST, August 16th 2024