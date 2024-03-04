English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

BREAKING | Caller Issues Bomb Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath

An investigation has been launched by Uttar Pradesh Police to trace the caller. The Police has registered an FIR at one of the stations in Central Zone.

Previous governments conspired to dismantle PAC: CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Image:PTI/File
 Lucknow: A bomb threat was issued against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat was communicated through a call made to the Chief Security Officer's designated number. 

An investigation has been launched by Uttar Pradesh Police to trace the caller. The Police has registered an FIR at one of the stations in Central Zone. 

As the Chief Security Officer picked the call, the miscreant said that CM Adityanath  would be targeted with a bomb. As the security officer inquired about the caller's location, the connection was abruptly terminated. 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

