BREAKING | Caller Issues Bomb Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: A bomb threat was issued against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat was communicated through a call made to the Chief Security Officer's designated number.

An investigation has been launched by Uttar Pradesh Police to trace the caller. The Police has registered an FIR at one of the stations in Central Zone.

As the Chief Security Officer picked the call, the miscreant said that CM Adityanath would be targeted with a bomb. As the security officer inquired about the caller's location, the connection was abruptly terminated.

(This is a breaking copy)