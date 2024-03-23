Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at premises linked to expelled Lok Sabha TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

#BREAKING | Cash-For-Query Case: CBI conducts raids at expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's premises in Kolkata



According to Republic's sources, the searches are being carried out at Moitra's residences and other places in Kolkata and other places in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case.

This This comes days after Lokpal ordered the CBI probe in the cash-for-query case, and is the first time, searches are being carried out in the case.

