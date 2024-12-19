Caught on Cam: Rahul Gandhi Turns His Back On Injured BJP MP After Physical Assault Allegations

New Delhi: Two BJP MPs were seriously injured and have been admitted in the ICU after protests on the Ambedkar issue in the Parliament turned ugly. The injured MPs have blamed Rahul Gandhi, alleging physical assault leading to serious injuries. Amid these serious allegations of physical assault, shocking visuals of Rahul Gandhi turning his back on the injured Pratap Chandra Sarangi have surfaced on the internet.

Caught On Cam: Rahul Gandhi Turns His Back on Injured BJP MP

A video from the Parliament premises has surfaced on the internet where Rahul Gandhi can be seen moving towards the gravely injured Pratap Chandra Sarangi and then, on being confronted by the BJP MPs on physically assaulting the politician, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition can be seen turning his back on the senior leader. Rahul Gandhi walking away from the scene is clearly visible in the video.

‘So This Happened’: Did Rahul Gandhi Admit to Assaultgate?

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi responded saying, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala in a post on X said, "Rahul admits Dhakka Mukki Kiya hai. Hear: he admits “haan kiya hai kiya hai” This man is a hooligan and a Goonda. Shameless"

Rahul Gandhi in Assaultgate: BJP MPs Injured, What Happened in Parliament?

Two MPs of the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ), Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput have been seriously injured after a physical attack by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi , during the Ambedkar Issue protest in the Parliament. BJP MP Sarangi has claimed of being pushed by Rahul Gandhi during the showdown in Parliament amid the ongoing Ambedkar issue.

Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." The 69-year-old Sarangi's temple seemed to be bleeding and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Rajput is said to be in critical condition and in ICU, as per reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called up the two MPs and has enquired them about their health; PM Modi has also spoken to the hospital. RML MS Dr Ajay Shukla says, "He (PM called up) and inquired of the condition of both MPs. He spoke with both of them...He tried to make them understand to not worry and that they would be fine...They seem to be better now. Tests are being done..."