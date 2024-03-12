Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:25 IST
Breaking: Central Govt Declares Jammu Kashmir National Front as 'Unlawful Association' Under UAPA
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Ministry of Home Affairs declares Jammu Kashmir National Front as a 'Unlawful Association' | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday declared Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) as an ‘unlawful association’ with immediate effect under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a period of five years.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 21:25 IST
