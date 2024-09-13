Published 23:11 IST, September 13th 2024
Central Govt Removes Minimum Export Price On Onion Exports
Earlier in the day, the government removed the minimum export price of USD 550 per tonne on onion to boost outbound shipment and enhance farmers' incomes.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: Pexels
18:19 IST, September 13th 2024