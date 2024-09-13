sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:11 IST, September 13th 2024

Central Govt Removes Minimum Export Price On Onion Exports

Earlier in the day, the government removed the minimum export price of USD 550 per tonne on onion to boost outbound shipment and enhance farmers' incomes.

Image: Pexels
18:19 IST, September 13th 2024