New Delhi: Trouble is mounting for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the Cochin Minerals Rutile Ltd (CMRL) Scam, has registered a money laundering case in link with the scam.

Veena Vijayan is under the scanner as she is an alleged beneficiary of the scam.

#BREAKING | Trouble mounts for Kerala CM's daughter, Veena Vijayan



ED register money laundering case against Veena Vijayan



The matter was earlier being probed by SFIO. According to ED sources, shareholders were cheated.

