BREAKING: 'Come Together to Attack Bhagwant Mann', Pannun's Death Threat to Punjab CM, DGP
Death Threat to Bhagwant Mann: Pannun reportedly asked gangsters to come together to attack Mann on Republic Day — January 26.
New Delhi: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned terror outfit SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) has given death threats to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav. Pannun reportedly asked gangsters to “come together to attack Mann on Republic Day — January 26”.
Reacting to the threat, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadava asserted that the state police force has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against gangsters, and strict action will be taken.
This comes a week after Pannun issued fresh threats on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. He had urged the Muslims to oppose the grand temple opening ceremony on January 22. "From Amritsar to Ayodhya, shut down airports. Now is the time, Muslims, you carve out a country Urduistan from India, " Pannun said in a fresh video message released last week.
Threatening that the ceremony is going to have a "global consequence", Pannun said, "every Muslim must protest".
Pannun Claims Ram Temple Built on Babri Masjid
Pannun further urged the Muslim community to oppose the inauguration of the temple, which, he claims, is built on Babri Masjid. The intelligence sources stated that he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “global enemy of Muslims”.
“The January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the most unholy, ungodly, unrighteous ceremony. January 22 is Modi’s Operation Bluestar against Muslims,” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had stated.
