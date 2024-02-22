English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Breaking: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Reportedly Gets Z Plus Security After Threat Reports

Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly got a Z plus security cover after the threat perception reported by the central intelligence agencies.

Abhishek Tiwari
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge gets a Z plus security cover | Image:ANI/ File Photo
New Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly have been given a Z plus security cover after the threat perception reported by the central intelligence agencies. According to the sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs, after reviewing the threat on Kharge, sanctioned a Z plus security to the Congress president. Now, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide him security cover.

Source claimed that the reports by the central intelligence agencies highlighted the threat perception on Congress president Kharge. Following which the Union Home Ministry immediately ordered a Z plus security cover to the senior leader of the Congress party. 

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Union ministry has been reviewing the threat perception on various eminent personalities and leaders. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 18:06 IST

