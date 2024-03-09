×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Breaking: Councillors Poonam Devi, Neha Musawat Return to AAP Days After Joining BJP in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, who joined the BJP, return to AAP.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Chandigarh: Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, who joined the BJP, return to AAP.
Chandigarh: Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, who joined the BJP, return to AAP. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Poonam Devi and Neha Musawat, two out of the three councillors who defected from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have returned to the AAP fold. The decision marks a significant reversal in political allegiance for Devi and Musawat, who had previously made headlines by crossing over to the BJP. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Published March 9th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

