Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has extended the deadline to install 60 per cent Kannada sign board by two weeks. Earlier, the Karnataka government had asked the owners to install 60 per cent Kannada sign boards by February 28,. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced the decision on Thursday, February 28.

The deadline has been extended on the request of private and commercial establishments.

“It is important that we uphold our mother tongue in utmost respect, therefore we expect this law will be duly followed, and we shall see compliance to it by the end of the 2 week extended period,” said Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar in a post on X.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಅಂಗಡಿ ಮುಂಗಟ್ಟುಗಳು, ವಾಣಿಜ್ಯ ಮಳಿಗೆಗಳು ಮೊದಲಾದಕಡೆ ಶೇ.60ರಷ್ಟು‌ ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಮಫಲಕಗಳನ್ನು ಅಳವಡಿಸಲು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಸಮಯ ಬೇಕೆಂಬುದನ್ನು ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿ, ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದ್ದ ಗಡುವನ್ನು 2 ವಾರಗಳ‌ ಕಾಲ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.



ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡವೇ ಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮ, ಹಾಗಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೃದಯದ ಭಾಷೆಯನ್ನು ಎತ್ತಿ‌ಹಿಡಿಯುವುದು ಅತಿ… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 29, 2024



“Considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka Govt has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by 2 more weeks so that the 60% signage in Kannada rule can be followed,” Shivakumar added.

