Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

BREAKING | Deadline For '60% Kannada Signboards' Extended by 2 Weeks, Announces DKS

The deadline has been extended on the request of private and commercial establishments.

Apoorva Shukla
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has extended the deadline to install 60 per cent Kannada sign board by two weeks. Earlier, the Karnataka government had asked the owners to install 60 per cent Kannada sign boards by February 28,. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced the decision on Thursday, February 28.  

The deadline has been extended on the request of private and commercial establishments. 

Advertisement

“It is important that we uphold our mother tongue in utmost respect, therefore we expect this law will be duly followed, and we shall see compliance to it by the end of the 2 week extended period,” said Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar in a post on X. 


“Considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka Govt has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by 2 more weeks so that the 60% signage in Kannada rule can be followed,” Shivakumar added. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

10 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

11 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

11 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

11 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

11 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

15 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

19 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

19 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

20 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Reliance signs JV agreement with Walt Disney

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. KTET results declared for October 2023 exam, link here

    Education19 minutes ago

  3. Disney gets second mouse role in Reliance show

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Mamata's Scripted Move In Shahjahan's Arrest Raises Many Questions

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Andy Murray indicates his competitive career will not last long

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo