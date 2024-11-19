sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi Air Pollution: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Asks Judges to Allow Virtual Hearing Wherever Possible

Published 11:34 IST, November 19th 2024

Delhi Air Pollution: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Asks Judges to Allow Virtual Hearing Wherever Possible

In a major relief, CJI Sanjiv Khanna has asked the judges in Supreme Court to allow virtual hearings wherever possible amid rising pollution levels.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CJI Sanjiv Khanna
CJI Sanjiv Khanna | Image: Supreme Court
