Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

BREAKING: Delhi BJP Chief Injured in Police Action Against Protesters Seeking Kejriwal's Resignation

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva was hurt in police action, reportedly when the water canon was used against the protestors.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
BREAKING: Delhi BJP Chief Injured in Police Action Against Protestors Seeking Kejriwal's Resignation
BREAKING: Delhi BJP Chief Injured in Police Action Against Protestors Seeking Kejriwal's Resignation | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who took part in party's planned protest in the national capital demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was hurt in police action, reportedly when the water canon was used against the protestors. 

The BJP leader have been rushed to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for medical treatment, said officials.   

Delhi BJP workers, gathered in large number, staged a massive protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding resignation of Kejriwal over the alleged excise scam.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and remand in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy of his government. 

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory ahead of a BJP protest near the AAP headquarters demanding Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged excise policy scam.

In a post on X, the traffic police said, "In view of the proposed protest at DDU Marg, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg may remain closed for traffic movement from 11 am to 2 pm." It urged commuters to consider using alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

