New Delhi: Amid ongoing controversy over liquorgate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received an invitation for Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony which will be conducted in Ayodhya on January 22. However, the Aam Aadmi Party has said that CM has not received any invite as yet.

Earlier, the chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee invited former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the consecration ceremony. However, the attendance of senior Congress leaders has not yet been confirmed by the party.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be "hand-delivered to all the guests" through representatives of the temple trust and a large number of volunteers, official sources said. Besides, various representatives of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and their allies are also aiding in hand-delivering the invitations.

Some of the guests have already received the invitation card. The invitation card has an imposing image of the temple and also Lord Ram. Besides the large, aesthetically-designed cards, the invitation also includes a booklet carrying brief profiles of some of the key people who were involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.