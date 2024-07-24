Published 22:01 IST, July 24th 2024
BREAKING: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Accused Arrested 28 Years After 1996 Lajpat Nagar Bomb Blast
Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to an accused who was apprehended 28 years after the 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast case.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Accused Arrested 28 Years After 1996 Lajpat Nagar Blast | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:09 IST, July 24th 2024