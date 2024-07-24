sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:01 IST, July 24th 2024

BREAKING: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Accused Arrested 28 Years After 1996 Lajpat Nagar Bomb Blast

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to an accused who was apprehended 28 years after the 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police official arrested for supplying Drugs
BREAKING: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Accused Arrested 28 Years After 1996 Lajpat Nagar Blast | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:09 IST, July 24th 2024