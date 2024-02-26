Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:46 IST
BREAKING: Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons For 7th Time
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh summons from the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case
Srinwanti Das
India
1 min read
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons For 7th Time | Image:@AamAadmiParty/X
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh summons from the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:44 IST
