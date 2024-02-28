Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Highlighting that the next hearing is on March 16, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stressed once more that “the matter is in court”.

Last week, the ED had issued a seventh summons to the AAP chief and asked him to appear before it on February 26 for questioning at its headquarters in the national capital.

In its complaint before the court, the ED alleged that Kejriwal intentionally did not want to obey the summons and instead kept on giving "lame excuses". If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would "set a wrong example for the common man, the agency said. The Delhi CM had claimed that the summons were illegal and the agency's only aim was to arrest him.

What the Case is About

According to the probe agencies, the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was scrapped after Delhi LG V K Saxena in July, 2022, recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and lapses in its implementation. After the CBI, the ED also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the matter.

