Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case. | Image: Republic Digital

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal was on late Thursday evening arrested by a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, Republic has learnt. The move came after a six-member team of the federal probe agency, along with an escort of the Delhi Police, reached Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road in the national capital in the evening to carry out a search and serve him summons to join the probe in the case.

The 55-year-old leader's arrest, which comes at the heels of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, drew angry reactions from across the political circles with AAP leader Atishi asserting that Arvind Kejriwal “will continue as chief minister of Delhi, and will run the government from jail”.

Advertisement

The ED team is expected to produce the Delhi CM before a court in Delhi on Friday and seek his custody for interrogation, reports suggest.

How The Drama Unfolded

According to officials, the ED team informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant to raid Kejriwal's premises. They'd said the team would also serve summons while asking Kejriwal to join the probe.

As the ED officials carried out their action inside, additional Delhi Police personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF teams were deployed around the chief minister's residence.

Advertisement

The additional deployment was made as the ED sought extra security measures in anticipation of protests by AAP supporters.

A large number of AAP workers and leaders had gathered near the chief minister's residence and shouted slogans against the ED action.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any protection to Kejriwal from any coercive action by the ED in the case, following which the Team Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.

