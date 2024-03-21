×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED Team Arrests Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal was on late Thursday evening arrested by a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, Republic has learnt. The move came after a six-member team of the federal probe agency, along with an escort of the Delhi Police, reached Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road in the national capital in the evening to carry out a search and serve him summons to join the probe in the case. 

The 55-year-old leader's arrest, which comes at the heels of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, drew angry reactions from across the political circles with AAP leader Atishi asserting that Arvind Kejriwal “will continue as chief minister of Delhi, and will run the government from jail”.

Advertisement

The ED team is expected to produce the Delhi CM before a court in Delhi on Friday and seek his custody for interrogation, reports suggest.

How The Drama Unfolded

According to officials, the ED team informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant to raid Kejriwal's premises. They'd said the team would also serve summons while asking Kejriwal to join the probe. 

As the ED officials carried out their action inside, additional Delhi Police personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF teams were deployed around the chief minister's residence.

Advertisement

The additional deployment was made as the ED sought extra security measures in anticipation of protests by AAP supporters.

A large number of AAP workers and leaders had gathered near the chief minister's residence and shouted slogans against the ED action.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any protection to Kejriwal from any coercive action by the ED in the case, following which the Team Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.
 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Arvind Kejriwal

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.

ED Arrests Kejriwal

a minute ago
Arvind Kejrwal's Arrest A Body Blow To AAP Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024. Will The Party Recover?

Kejriwal arrested

a minute ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: A Complete Timeline

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

2 minutes ago
AI

UN AI resolution

2 minutes ago
AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

AAP In Crisis

3 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

3 minutes ago
House of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon 2

4 minutes ago
International Space Station

Russia ISS Launch

7 minutes ago
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi

Imtiaz Picks Bebo Over DP

8 minutes ago
Airtel

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lak

10 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj visits Ram Temple

12 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

12 minutes ago
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)

TM Krishna Controversy

14 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ponting on Ganguly

17 minutes ago
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured

Tiger Captured In Kannur

18 minutes ago
Will Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

18 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Mo Bobat on Kohli

19 minutes ago
Under Operation Indravati, 12 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Haiti to the Dominican Republic today.

Operation Indravati

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education9 hours ago

  3. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo