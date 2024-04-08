×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

BREAKING: Delhi HC To Pronounce Verdict on Kejriwal’s Plea Challenging his Arrest by ED

Delhi High Court to pronounce on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 its judgement on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his Enforcement Directorate's arrest and remand.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
BREAKING: Delhi HC To Pronounce Verdict on Kejriwal’s Plea Challenging his Arrest by ED | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi High Court to pronounce on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 its judgement on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his Enforcement Directorate's arrest and remand.

As per the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam had challenged his arrest.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal has also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody. He was later remanded in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Advertisement

The AAP national convener has questioned the "timing" of his arrest by the agency and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

The ED has opposed the plea and contended that Kejriwal cannot claim "immunity" from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an "aam aadmi".

Advertisement

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.

Advertisement

The matter pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

a few seconds ago
TMC protest

TMC leaders protest

15 minutes ago
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft plans AI hub

16 minutes ago
colleges students

NEET UG 2024

21 minutes ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Man With Pistol Seen Garlanding Karnataka CM

Security Lapse

23 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's arrest

28 minutes ago
Amar Singh Devanda

India retains gold

31 minutes ago
Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep On MJ Biopic

34 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

35 minutes ago
Spotify AI Playlist

Spotify's new AI playlist

37 minutes ago
New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon

news

37 minutes ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has convened a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the espionage scandal and Vienna's response to the same.

Austria Espionage

43 minutes ago
Mastering the Markets: Navigating the New Era of Digital Trading

Mastering the Markets

44 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S jaishankar Exclusive

an hour ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI imposes restrictions

an hour ago
Drink inspired by Bengaluru's Varthur Lake called 'Varthur Overflow'

Varthur Lake Viral News

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo