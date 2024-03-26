×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

BREAKING: Delhi High Court to Hear CM Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His arrest, ED Remand Tomorrow

The matter will be heard on Wednesday by a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The matter will be heard on Wednesday by a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. For the unversed, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court.

Water Canons Used at BJP's Protest

On the other hand, 57 BJP members, including the party's Delhi chief, were detained and water cannons were used during its protest march in the national capital to demand the resignation of CM Kejriwal.  Senior BJP leader and MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else.

BJP workers and leaders gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, carrying their party's flag and raising slogans such as "Kejriwal Sharm Karo" and "Kejriwal Istifa Do".

Police said some workers climbed over barricades while marching towards the secretariat.

"To disperse the protestors, water cannons were used. Some of them were detained from near the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg when they tried to break through a layer of barricades," a police officer said.

He said that about 57 BJP workers and leaders, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained.

The BJP's demonstration came on a day the AAP planned a march to the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg for a "gherao" to protest Kejriwal's arrest. Many of the protesting AAP leaders and workers were detained at the Patel Chowk area where they had gathered for the march.

Slamming Kejriwal for issuing directions to his ministers while being in ED custody, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a chief minister cannot issue directions while being in custody and alleged that the AAP was creating a drama.

He said he has lodged a complaint in the matter with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for strict action.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "A government cannot be run from jail. You can run a gang from jail but not a government. A government can run only as per the Constitution." In his latest order from ED custody, Health Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, Kejriwal has issued directions to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics. On March 24, Water Minister Atishi said the chief minister from ED custody had directed her to solve water and sewer-related problems in some areas of Delhi.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

