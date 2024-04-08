BREAKING: Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

Advertisement

New Delhi: Two passengers were arrested by Police for allegedly threatning the security staff at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport with a nuclear bomb while being frisked on April 5, said officials.

An FIR was filed against the passengers under the Sections 182/505(1)b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), at the Delhi Airport Police Station.

A complaint was lodged at the IGIA Police Station involving two passengers traveling on Akasa Air Flight QP-1334 on April 5.

Expressing displeasure with the security screening at airport, the two passengers questioned its necessity. Despite staff's explanation regarding security protocol, one passenger allegedly stated that they were carrying nuclear bomb.

“In response to the perceived security threat, the decision was made to offload the passengers from the aircraft to ensure the safety of all occupants and the aircraft itself,” said DCP Airport Usha Rangnani.

“Further investigation revealed that the passengers, Kashyap Kumar Lalani and Jignesh Malani, were business contractors in the construction industry in Rajkot, Gujarat. They had traveled to Dwarka, Delhi, to meet a business associate regarding the purchase of SS Railings material,” she added.